BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – The flag at Marshall County High School was lowered to half-staff in honor of the victims of Tuesday’s mass shooting.

It was the first mass shooting of 2018 and left two 15-year-olds dead and 18 others injured.

The community of Benton, Kentucky, has banded together during this tragic time, coming together to pray and already holding many vigils for the victims.

Several families have also lowered their flags to half-staff as a sign of solidarity and respect to those grieving.

“My grandma decided to lower it because she thought it was respectful to all the loss and the tragic events that happened yesterday,” said middle school student Isbaella McIntosh.

PHOTOS: Shooting at Kentucky high school

Her big brother is a senior at Marshall County High and was there when the shots rang out.

“He was sitting in the cafeteria, and the shooting occurred in the commons, and he was sitting there and heard the first shot and thought maybe someone dropped some books or something, but then they just kept coming, one right after the other, and everyone got up and started running out of the building, every which way, to safe rooms and off the property,” McIntosh told News 2.

Makeshift memorials now sit outside the school, full of balloons and flowers in orange and blue–the school’s colors.

“We didn’t obviously expect it, because no place ever does, but it’s just devastating it happened here, but it really shouldn’t happen anywhere. It’s just harder for here because we are so small; we know everybody. No one deserved what happened,” the younger sister said.

It remains unknown when Marshall County High students will return to class. Elementary and middle school students will return on Thursday.

The 15-year-old student accused of carrying out the terrifying shooting was arrested. His identity has been released. He faces charges of murder and assault first.

Click here for complete coverage of the Marshall County High School shooting.