Health officials say flu considered epidemic in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky health officials say the flu has reached epidemic levels this season.

Cabinet for Health and Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan says that’s because there have been more cases this flu season than what’s normal.

A statement from the Department of Public Health on Wednesday said Kentucky is in its sixth week of widespread flu activity, meaning at least half the state has reported outbreaks or flu-like activity. There have been 65 reported deaths, three of which were children.

During the 2016-2017 season, the state reported 76 deaths. The season before that, there were 25.

Officials say healthy people should get vaccinated and avoid close contact with sick people. Those who do get the flu are advised to limit contact with others.

