Haslam visits Franklin school for ‘Capitol to Classroom’ program

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s not every day the governor stops by our local schools.

But Governor Bill Haslam visited Freedom Intermediate School on Tuesday as part of his “Capitol to Classroom” program.

Haslam says it’s a good way to see ways the state can improve when it comes to education.

“You know, I think one of the things that we always want to make sure that we always have right is, I think, the evaluation process,” he said. “… And we talk about standards and specific standards and we put a lot of rigor in, and we we get a lot of feedback, if you’re expexting too much or too little.”

The governor says there is still a lot of work to be done, but Tennessee is the fastest improving state in the country when it comes to education/