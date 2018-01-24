Family of 4 escapes fire at Antioch mobile home

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A family escaped a devastating fire Tuesday night at their mobile home in Antioch.

The fire began just after 10:30 p.m. on Coconut Boulevard in the Country Meadows complex on Richards Road.

A man, woman and two children were inside the home when the fire began. They were able to flee into a minivan and drive up the street to safety.

No one was hurt in the fire but the home was destroyed.

The fire appears to have began on the porch.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was released.