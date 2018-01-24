Donations pour in for residents who lost everything in Bellevue fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neighbors and strangers are trying to help those who were displaced by the Creekwood Apartments fire Monday night.

The two-alarm fire destroyed dozens of apartments in the Bellevue apartment complex.

PHOTOS: 2-alarm fire at Bellevue apartment complex

TailGate Beer set up a drop point for donations of clothes, food, bedding and toiletries in its brewery. Jennifer Locke, whose apartment was partially damaged by smoke and water, stopped by to get some items for her kids.

“I’m blown away by the outpouring of everything. It’s amazing,” said Locke. “I did not expect to walk in here and see all this.”

The donations poured in so quickly Tuesday and Wednesday, organizers had to stop accepting donations.

Residents displaced by the Creekwood Apartments fire can stop by Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and pick up supplies.

Hands On Nashville is helping to organize the distribution of those supplies to residents.

Councilwoman Weiner said a GoFundMe page was started to help those who lost their homes. Click here to view the GoFundMe.