Counseling center offers services for Marshall County High students, families

One day after two students were killed in a mass shooting in Kentucky, a counseling center is addressing the tragedy and offering their services to anyone affected.

Below is the full statement from Mountain Comprehensive Care Center to the community of Marshall County High School.

Click here for complete coverage of the Marshall County High School shooting.

Dearest Marshall County High School students, parents, and families,

Our hearts are with you during this tragedy, and our doors are open. We will have counselors available for drop- in/crisis appointments from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Benton Mountain Comprehensive Care Clinic, 145 Vine Street, until the school reopens. After students return to school, we will continue to have at least two full-time on-site counselors available on school grounds to aid as needed, as well as counselors available at the Benton Clinic.

After students return to school, if families are not already enrolled in Mountain Comprehensive Care Center services, intake appointments for youth/adult/family counseling can be made by calling the Benton Clinic at 270-252-9432. A parent/guardian will need to be present at the time of the appointment in order to sign paperwork/consent.

Students can receive services at school by Jamie Benjamin or Amber Bass, on-site Mountain Comprehensive Care Center counselors. Counseling appointments are available at the Benton Clinic Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, the Benton Clinic provides Medication Management services as needed, however not on an urgent basis. Please access primary care physician services, urgent care, or emergency intervention (Lourdes Behavioral Health, Cumberland Hall) as needed. Please contact your insurance provider for further service referral options in your area.

Other crisis services are available via text, online chat, or helpline. These include: teen2teen (text TEEN to 839863), 121Help.Me (text 121HELP), or online at www.teenlineonline.org.

Parenting crisis lines are also available, including, Parents Helping Parents (1-800-632-8188), or National Parent Helpline (1-855-427-2736), which is available from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Please stay close to, and supportive, of each other. As shock wears off, symptoms of grief and loss may set in, particularly for those closely affected. Feelings will be up and down, and it is normal to ask questions such as “why,” seeking to understand. Talk, reach out, know there are resources available to help move through this.

For more information, please call Mountain Comprehensive Care Center’s Benton (Draffenville) Clinic:

Mountain Comprehensive Care Center

145 Vine Street

Benton, Kentucky

270-252-9432