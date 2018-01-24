Columbia police help wrangle escaped zebra

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Columbia, Tennessee is known for being the mule capital of the world, but this week it was a zebra that had people talking.

Columbia police were called to the Love’s truck stop on Bear Creek Pike early Tuesday morning to help capture an escaped zebra named Marty.

Marty got free from his trailer at the truck stop while his owner was refueling.

Columbia officers along with deputies with the Maury County Sheriff’s Department and Office of Emergency Management were able to safely wrangle Marty back into his trailer.

Marty and his owner were then able to continue their trip to their ranch in Florida.