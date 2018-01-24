Precautionary lockdown lifted at Christiana Middle School

CHRISTIANA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Christiana Middle School was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning due to a reported bomb threat.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said the school is under what is known as “Code Yellow,” which is a precautionary lockdown.

A bomb threat on a note was found inside a bathroom and authorities are working to determine its credibility, according to the sheriff’s office.

An all-clear for the school was issued around 9:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office is overseeing the investigation as a matter of standard protocol.

Under a Code Yellow, the students remain in their classroom and no visitors are allowed inside the building.