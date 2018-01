CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Crossville found a man’s body in Lake Holiday on Wednesday.

Police believe it could be Benjamin Heino, who went missing from his Flamingo Drive home on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.

The body was found at 10:35 a.m. A positive identity has yet to be confirmed.

According to a press release, the search for Heino was suspended due to freezing temperatures and an inaccessibility to the freezing lake in recent weeks.

Further details have yet to be released.