8 students injured in school bus crash in Coffee County

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eight students were hospitalized after a bus carrying middle school children was involved in a crash in Coffee County Wednesday morning.

It happened on Spring Street in Manchester around 7:30 a.m.

The deputy director of Coffee County Schools said eight children sustained minor injuries in the crash. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The bus was carrying the students from Hickerson Elementary School to Coffee County Middle School.

A car ran a red light and crashed into the side of the bus, according to the director.

