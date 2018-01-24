2 Gives Back – GiGi’s Playhouse in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 Gives Back was in Williamson County this week to deliver lunch to the very fine folks at GiGi’s Playhouse!

Each week, News 2 teams up with Nissan of Cool Springs to deliver lunch to men and women who help keep our communities safe and thriving.

At GiGi’s, Paige Hill spoke with Janea Rayborn, the only full-time employee at the center.

GiGi’s Playhouse is a Down Syndrome achievement center that’s part of a national network of centers just like the one in Brentwood. The center offers programs for individuals with Down Syndrome and their family from infancy through adulthood.

Janea and her team of part-time employees and volunteers make lifetime commitments to the people who walk through their doors each and every day.

The programs center around socialization, math and literacy skills. They also offer group therapy and one-on-one tutoring for both parents and their children.

GiGi’s Playhouse does all of this free of charge and is 100 percent privately funded. The center is 98 percent volunteer ran.

If you’d like to volunteer at GiGi’s Playhouse or at one of their events you can see all the opportunities on their website.

Nissan of Cool Springs is proud to partner with GiGi’s throughout the year.

To see the full interview with Janea just watch below or head to the WKRN Facebook page.