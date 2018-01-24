19-year-old wanted after man shot at La Vergne apartment complex

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – La Vergne police are investigating after someone was shot at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at the Kingsridge Apartments off Waldron Road near Interstate 24 just after 7 p.m.

Sgt. Bob Hayes told News 2 the victim and suspect, who knew each other before the shooting, got into some sort of altercation outside the complex.

The suspect reportedly fired several shots from a semi-automatic handgun, hitting the victim in the torso.

The scary scene played out in front of several witnesses and neighbors, who heard it happen.

“Well I heard pop pop pop pop. I was watching a movie, recognized pretty much it was a gun going off,” said Melissa Morell.

The victim, whose named wasn’t released, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect was identified as Jason Hill, 19, who left the area in a silver Nissan with an unidentified white female. A photo of Hill has yet to be released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact La Vergne police at 615-287-8667 or 615-793-7744.