1 of 2 Robertson County runaways found by Vanderbilt police

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of two teenage runaways from Robertson County was found by Vanderbilt University police.

Fourteen-year-old Brooke Ward and her sister, 17-year-old Kayla Ward, ran away from their home during the night of January 11.

Authorities believe the sisters were together prior to Brooke being found by Vanderbilt police.

Anyone with information on Kayla’s whereabouts is urged to call 615-382-6600 or local law enforcement.

Authorities believe she may still be in the Vanderbilt University area or in Nashville.

She is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds.