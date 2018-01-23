Vanderbilt loses Matthew Fisher-Davis for season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt basketball lost senior guard Matthew Fisher-Davis for the rest of the 2017-18 season due to a right shoulder injury.

Fisher-Davis suffered the injury January 13 against the Kentucky Wildcats.

“Thanks to the Vanderbilt family and, in particular, Athletic Director David Williams and Coach Kevin Stallings and his staff, for affording me the opportunity to be a part of such an esteemed university as Vanderbilt,” said Fisher-Davis.

He continued, “Also thanks to Coach Bryce Drew and his staff for my continued development as a basketball player and a young man. I am forever grateful. I anticipate a speedy and full recovery and look forward to representing Vanderbilt University to the best of my ability. God is good all the time! Anchor Down!”

Fisher-Davis is 30th on Vanderbilt’s all-time scoring list with 1,219 career points and his 269 career three pointers are sixth on university’s all-time list.