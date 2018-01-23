Transit plan takes next step in Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor Megan Barry’s $5.2 billion transit plan has taken another step in Metro Council.

Council members voted to send the “Let’s Move Nashville” to its third and final reading, which will be held on Feb. 6.

The council will then vote to add it to the May ballot, giving Davidson County residents their chance to approve the proposal, which includes a 26-mile light rail system, downtown underground tunnel, and rapid buses.

“Tonight, we moved one step closer to solving our city’s mobility issues,” said Councilman Freddie O’Connell. “I was proud to once again show my support for a transit system that will drastically improve the lives of both my constituents and the community at-large by giving them cheaper and more reliable transportation options.”

The transit ordinance is co-sponsored by 24 council members, led by Councilman Jeremy Elrod.

MORE: Nashville mayor looks to move transit plan into reality during 2018