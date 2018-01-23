Tennessee holds off Vanderbilt 67-62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee nearly blew a 20-point second-half lead but hung on to beat rival Vanderbilt 67-62 Thursday night at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.

It was all Tennessee (14-5, 5-3) the first 25 minutes of the game as the Volunteers built a 41-21 lead, but that is when Vanderbilt got 25 points from guard Riley LaChance.

LaChance went 4 of 4 from three-point range in a span of two-and-half minutes and ended up scoring 15 straight Vanderbilt points as the Commodores crept closer.

The Dores pulled within two at 60-58 when Jeff Roberson made one of two free-throw attempts with 1:19 remaining.

Tennessee got a big answer though from Lamonte Turner who took a pass from Admiral Schofield and drained a huge three-pointer with 1:03 left.

Jordan Bowden scored 19 points. Grant Williams scored 19 points for Tennessee, two weeks after compiling 37 points in a 92-84 triumph at Vanderbilt. Roberson had 21 points for the Commodores.

The Commodores(7-13, 2-6) were seeking to beat Tennessee in Knoxville for a fourth straight season, but poor shooting nearly knocked Vanderbilt out of contention early.