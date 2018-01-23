Students, families gather for vigil after mass shooting in Kentucky

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to see both from the News 2 app.

BENTON, Ky. (WKRN) – The people of Marshall County and all of Kentucky are coming to grips with this tragic school shooting.

Many are turning to each other and their faith to get through the mass shooting that shook the commonwealth of Kentucky.

Students, their families, and others attended a prayer vigil Tuesday night at Bethel Baptist Church.

One of those students watched as the shooter killed and injured his friends right in front of him.

“To be honest, I wanted to come out here and pay my respects to my friends that were lost today and the rest that were injured. I had several good friends injured. I seen my good friends, they got shot. It was a terrible situation,” said Bryson Conkwright.

Parents have been making ribbons to hand out to people in the community. It’s orange and blue—the colors of Marshall County High School.

“This is the place to go, you know. You can get your thoughts out. You’re with other people,” one former student told News 2. “This community is all about love, and we all love each other.”

This is just the beginning of the grieving process for so many people as they come to terms with what happened.

