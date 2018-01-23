Statements on deadly shooting at Kentucky high school

Political leaders, other lawmakers and others have released statements on a deadly shooting at a Kentucky high school. At least one person was killed at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, and several others were hurt.
Closely tracking reports of the tragedy in Benton, #Kentucky at Marshall County High School and my thoughts are with the students, teachers, faculty, and the entire community. Thank you to the first responders who continue to put themselves in harm's way to protect others.
— Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) January 23, 2018
Deeply saddened by the tragic news out of Benton, KY this morning and closely monitoring the situation. We mourn the lost and are praying for those who were injured, as well as their families, friends, and the heroic first responders.
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 23, 2018
My thoughts and prayers are with the families in Marshall County. As parents of school-age children, Britainy and I cannot imagine the fear, pain, and concern that the entire community is feeling.
— KY Attorney General (@kyoag) January 23, 2018
A statement from Gov. Bevin regarding this morning's events in Marshall County: pic.twitter.com/0n0cxgJkvi
— Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018
My thoughts & prayers go out to the students & faculty at Marshall County High School where there has been a tragic school shooting.
— James Comer (@KYComer) January 23, 2018
Saddened at the loss of life in The Kentucky school shooting. What have we become….
— Dr. Mike Looney (@wcsDirofSchools) January 23, 2018
Share this:
Advertisement