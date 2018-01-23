‘Spirited’ debate likely on Sunday wine, liquor sales

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Allowing wine and liquor sales on Sunday could be coming to a store near you, but it promises to be a “spirited discussion” on Tennessee’s Capitol Hill.

That description from a supporter might sum up the efforts this year to change the law that some fear might lead to more alcohol consumption and its consequences.

For those trying to navigate Tennessee’s alcohol laws, liquor, wine and beer are a strange mix in Tennessee if you want to buy them on Sunday.

Beer you can buy in most stores, but wine and liquor you cannot.

POLL: Should Tennesseans be able to purchase wine or liquor on Sundays?

Efforts to change the law mean that liquor store owners like Knoxville’s Chester Crowley are traveling to Tennessee’s Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to help him and thousands of others retailers across the state.

“We have been down now for about two years and Sunday sales would help us out a great deal,” Crowley told News 2 before testifying on the issue before a legislative committee.

For Crowley, it’s about dollars and a sense of fairness.

He told News 2 about losing about 20 percent in revenue since the state allowed wine to be sold in grocery stores two years ago.

“I am hoping that the legislature sees that we could really benefit from the seven day sales,” added the liquor storeowner. “That is what I am hoping for.”

MORE: Proposed bill could expand wine, liquor sales to Sundays in Tennessee

Another supporter who traveled from Washington D.C. to testify before the committee said Tennessee should mirror much of the country allowing Sunday wine and liquor sales.

“It has really been a nationwide trend over the last 15 years or so,” said David Ozgo, who is a vice-president with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States. “There have been 18 states that have adopted it to bring the total up to 40, so it is really the norm nationwide.”

Another liquor and wine bill though is hard to swallow for some lawmakers seeing potential consequences.

“We continue to see the epidemic of drunk driving and lots of other things and societal ails that come from the use and abuse specifically of alcohol,” said West Tennessee Representative Andy Holt. “We have too much alcohol already.”

The bill would also give stores the option of selling wine and liquor on holidays.

Click here to read the proposed wine and alcohol bill.