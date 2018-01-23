Simple assault is most common crime in Tennessee schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Following Tuesday’s fatal shooting at a high school in Kentucky, News 2 is looking at the how common violent crimes are in Tennessee schools.

According to publicly available data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, from 2012 to 2016, there was one murder in at a K-12 school. This murder took place in 2013.

The most common type of crimes (against persons) at schools is simple assault. In 2016, 3,234 cases were reported.

Intimidation is the next most common crime, with 721 cases reported in 2016. Three-hundred and twenty-one cases of forcible fondling and 234 cases of aggravated assault were reported the same year.

There were 327 weapons law violations in 2016, and an example of this could be a student bringing a gun or knife on school property.