Sheriff: 3 ‘suspicious’ deaths in 1 week not believed to be connected

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department says three deaths in less than one week have all been deemed “suspicious” but are not believed to be connected.

On the morning of Jan. 12, Richard Dube Jr., 32, was found dead along Revilo Road at Blooming Grove Road. Dube Jr. was a Danbury, Connecticut, native who worked as a mechanic, pool tech, and also in construction.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol initially investigated his death as a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian, but said investigators found “inconsistencies” and started looking at the case from “every angle.”

THP and the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department are awaiting autopsy results that should provide additional information.

Two days later, on Jan. 14, the body of 37-year-old Dustin Sanker was discovered in a wooded area on Long Branch Road in the Leoma area.

While no other details have been released, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department has reached out to the public via social media for tips in the investigation.

On Jan. 17, the sheriff’s department was called to a property on Annette Drive to investigate the shooting of 27-year-old Zachary Glover. He was pronounced dead at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System. The graduate of Loretto High School was a manager at Sonic in Lawrenceburg.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.