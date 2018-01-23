Proposed Tennessee bill could expand wine, liquor sales to Sundays

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new bill being introduced before Tennessee lawmakers could expand the sale of wine to Sunday.

Under current law, both grocery stores and liquor stores are not allowed to sell wine and liquor on major holidays and between 11 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday.

The bill, which is sponsored by Rep. Gerald McCormick and Sen. Bill Ketron, would align hours of liquor and wine sales with beer sales.

The proposal comes almost two years after lawmakers voted to allow the sale of wine in grocery stores.

Several alcohol retailers will speak at the capitol Monday and the House State Government Committee will hold a hearing on the issue at noon.

