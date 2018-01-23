Predators fall in OT 4-3 to Lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tampa Bay Lightning ended the Nashville Predators five game win streak with a 4-3 OT win Tuesday night at Bridgestone Arena.

Steven Stamkos (18) tied with the game at 3-3 with just over two minutes left in regulation. Yannie Gourde (16) won it 1:45 into overtime slipping the puck past goalie Juuse Saros.

Nashville led the game twice at 2-1 and 3-2 but could not make either lead stick.

Ryan Ellis got Nashville on the board when he scored his third goal of the season on the power play to tie it at 1-1 in the first period.

Moments later Viktor Arvidsson gave Nashville a 2-1 lead on a goal that was originally ruled no goal. After a goal by Calle Jarnkrok, NHL officials reviewed the Arvidsson shot and awarded a goal.

However, in the process, the Jarnkrok goal was wiped out, so it was still a 2-1 lead.

The Lightning tied it at 2-2 on a goal by Vladislav Namestnikov (16).

PK Subban scored his 11th of the season on the power play late in the second period to give Nashville a 3-2 lead.

The Predators visit New Jersey Thursday night.