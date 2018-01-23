Pets of the Week for Jan. 22, 2018

Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.
Donnie–1-year-old–Male
Hello Humans! My name is Donnie. I am what they call a gentle giant. I like to play in the yard, but when I am tired I like to spread out on the couch and watch my human’s favorite movie. The Metro Animal Care and Control Staff say I do very well in something called playgroup? I think that was when I was in the yard with a few other dogs, and I got along with all of them! That was a very fun day. So what are you waiting for, I could be your new best buddy! So let us find out today!
Baby–3-years-old–Male
Sup! I’m Baby. When you walk by me, I might seem a little nervous in the kennel. I promise that is only because there are a lot of sights and sounds in the area. Once I am taken out, I relax and like to get attention from my people. The other day, I did something called play group, where I got to play with other dogs in the yard. That was extremely fun, and I heard that I behaved well! So come on and bust me out of this joint! I would be forever grateful, and we would be the best of friends for life.
Rush–1-year-old–Male
Yo! I am Rush! I am ready to get out of here, and find my forever home. I am full of energy, and love to play and run around. I love to give kisses all over your face! All I want to do is show you how much I love you, and want to be your friend. I think I am very smart, so I cannot wait to learn tricks from you. I also think everyone needs a partner in crime! So don’t wait any longer. Come and pick me up!
Sushi–6-years-old–Male
Hola! My name is Sushi. I am a little older then these whippersnappers, but that just means I am more experienced with giving love to humans. I love to be pet and adored. Do you blame me? I also love playing with my stuffed toys, and eating treats. So don’t think about it too hard, and adopt me….please!
Rob–4-years-old–Male
Ciao! Rob is the name. I love to be petted, and love to play with my toys. I dream of a home where I can sun bath on the couch, and look out the window at the birds. I would also like to take selfies with my new human and be shown on Facebook and Instagram. So what do you say? You want to make my dreams a reality?
