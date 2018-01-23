Pets of the Week for Jan. 22, 2018

Sushi and Baby (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Animal Care and Control)

Donnie–1-year-old–Male

Hello Humans! My name is Donnie.  I am what they call a gentle giant.  I like to play in the yard, but when I am tired I like to spread out on the couch and watch my human’s favorite movie.  The Metro Animal Care and Control Staff say I do very well in something called playgroup?  I think that was when I was in the yard with a few other dogs, and I got along with all of them!  That was a very fun day.  So what are you waiting for, I could be your new best buddy!  So let us find out today!

Baby–3-years-old–Male

Sup! I’m Baby.  When you walk by me, I might seem a little nervous in the kennel.  I promise that is only because there are a lot of sights and sounds in the area.  Once I am taken out, I relax and like to get attention from my people.  The other day, I did something called play group, where I got to play with other dogs in the yard.  That was extremely fun, and I heard that I behaved well! So come on and bust me out of this joint!  I would be forever grateful, and we would be the best of friends for life.

Rush–1-year-old–Male

Yo!  I am Rush!  I am ready to get out of here, and find my forever home.  I am full of energy, and love to play and run around.  I love to give kisses all over your face!  All I want to do is show you how much I love you, and want to be your friend.  I think I am very smart, so I cannot wait to learn tricks from you.  I also think everyone needs a partner in crime! So don’t wait any longer.  Come and pick me up!

Sushi–6-years-old–Male

Hola! My name is Sushi.  I am a little older then these whippersnappers, but that just means I am more experienced with giving love to humans.  I love to be pet and adored.  Do you blame me?  I also love playing with my stuffed toys, and eating treats.  So don’t think about it too hard, and adopt me….please!

Rob–4-years-old–Male

Ciao! Rob is the name.  I love to be petted, and love to play with my toys.  I dream of a home where I can sun bath on the couch, and look out the window at the birds.  I would also like to take selfies with my new human and be shown on Facebook and Instagram.  So what do you say?  You want to make my dreams a reality?

