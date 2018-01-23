Owner says students sought shelter at business after Ky. high school shooting

BENTON, Ky, (WKRN) – Nearby business owner, Jim Defew, told News 2 he saw students rushing out of the school after shots were fired at a Kentucky high school Tuesday just before 8 a.m.

Defew said some students came across the street to his business to seek shelter.

“Some of the kids’ family, you know their mothers and dads, said if anything ever happens to head to our shop for protection. We did have several kids come to our parking lot. Our parking lot was totally full of cars and we had two or three of the kids come inside and they did what they were told to do.”

He added, “We were all in shock and the kids were devastated. I mean, it’s horrifying to see something like this. You never expect to see it here.”

Another business owner told the Associated Press the scene was filled with people running and screaming.

“Everyone is just scared. Just terrified for their kids. We’re a small town and we know a lot of the kids,” said Mitchell Garland, who provided shelter to between 50 and 100 students inside his nearby business.

Two students, a 15-year-old boy and girl, were both killed in the shooting and 17 others were injured.

The suspect, a 15-year-old student, has been taken into custody and will face murder and attempted murder charges.

A motive for the deadly shooting has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing and a heavy police presence remained at the scene Tuesday evening as investigators combed through the large crime scene.