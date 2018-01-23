North Lights project in Talbot’s Corner provides affordable housing for artists

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New developments are popping up all over Middle Tennessee, with no signs of a slowdown, but not all projects are created equal.

Britnie Turner is the CEO of Aerial Development and she thinks outside the box with her work. For every project she creates, it must meet one major criteria – will it positively affect the way people live?

“What’s the best way that we can activate this to become a blessing to the area?” Turner said.

Her latest project, North Lights on Trinity Lane, will be a residential community with commercial space in the front.

It’s a 22-acre piece of land with 25,000 square feet of commercial space, 89 town homes, 190 multi-family homes, 15 cottages and 15 single-family homes. North Lights will be located at Old Matthews Road and West Trinity Lane.

Like all of Aerial’s other developments, this will also be a health and wellness community with sidewalks, an outdoor gym and bike rentals.

This space though will also solve a problem and help people at the same time.

“I looked at the area and said they can use an economic boost, they can use more jobs, they can use more opportunities, that’s important,” Turner explained. “One of the top needs in Nashville is we are losing our artists.”

Turner’s solution was to build affordable housing for artists, but she’s also taking it a step further.

“Then we came up with the concept of how can we actually employ artists and or promote them in the process of bringing this project to life,” Turner said.

Instead of decorating the outside of the building, artists will be given a simple, blank slate.

“We are going to allow for street art so they can do crazy things with the parking lots and the pipes, any walls that are ugly. Instead of decorating them with stacked stone, we are letting artists create an amazing place that people want to go,” Turner said. “Even the townhomes the end units will have murals on the side.”

Much like Wynwood Walls in Miami, Florida, that’s now become a destination in that city, Turner envisions the same for Nashville.

Plus, having artists work on North Lights checks another important box for Turner’s work.

“I don’t want it to be a thing that just because it’s affordable it has to be ugly. I’m not putting my name on it if it’s ugly,” she told News 2.

With Nashville artists putting their mark on North Lights, the project will be anything but ugly.

