Metro Council approves bill to phase out some short-term rentals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A heated debate came to an end in Nashville Tuesday night when the Metro Council took steps to address the growing number of short-term rental properties in Nashville amid neighborhood complaints.

The council approved a bill that disallows new non-owner occupied short-term rental properties (STRPs) and phases current ones out.

Investors have defended their rights to own these types of properties, but neighbors have said they’re operating mini hotels in their neighborhoods.

The new bill will affect much-used companies such as Airbnb, HomeAway and VRBO.

Airbnb Tennessee policy director Laura Spanjian had the following statement after the vote: “We’ve worked in good faith with the Metro Council and the Ad Hoc committee for months now and in light of today’s disappointing outcome we will consider all options to defend our host community in Nashville and throughout Tennessee.”