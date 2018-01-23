March 16 designated as make-up day for Metro Schools after snow

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What was once a professional development day is now a day for students to report to school.

Metro Schools has designated Friday, March 16 as an instructional day to make up for the extra snow day used last Friday.

“If we must observe another inclement weather day, we will decide next steps at that time,” said the schools spokeswoman.

Click here to see a revised Metro Schools calendar.

It’s not yet know what other school districts may do to cover any extra days they may have taken, but the majority of Middle Tennessee school systems also closed several times as two rounds of snow and ice moved through the region.