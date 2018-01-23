Man wanted for shooting outside North Nashville market arrested in Memphis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted by Metro police for the murder of a 56- year-old outside a North Nashville market was arrested Tuesday morning.

Police said Mardeus Phillips was arrested in Memphis by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force.

Louis Lisi was shot and killed outside the Z Mart around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Police previously said Lisi was reportedly operating a game of chance in a trailer outside the store when shots were fired.

A second man was also injured in the shooting.

Days after the deadly shooting, police arrested 20-year-old Jamil Holloway.

Additional information was not immediately released.