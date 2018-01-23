Lebanon man charged with firing flare gun into DeKalb County homes

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A second man has been charged after a flare gun was fired into two homes last month in DeKalb County while people were inside.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff, 19-year-old Kylan Leeper was arrested Jan. 17. The Lebanon man faces charges of aggravated arson, reckless endangerment and theft.

The sheriff’s office had already charged 20-year-old Daniel Dillard with arson for his alleged role in firing the flare gun into one of the homes on Dec. 4.

Two days before that incident, the sheriff said Leeper and Dillard went into Walmart in Smithville and stole the flare gun, then “took part in firing the gun” into a home on Lee Braswell Road where a woman and a juvenile were inside.

No injuries were reported but the sheriff said the home and some furnishings were damaged.

The two men are also accused of firing the flare gun into another home on Short Mountain Road, “placing the victim in imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury,” the sheriff said.

Dillard was also charged with resisting stop, frisk, halt, or search. He was already on probation for a separate offense at the time of the incident.

Leeper’s bond is set at just over half a million dollars. Dillard’s bond was set at one-million dollars.