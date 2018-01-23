Lawrence County Sheriff uses social media to seek tips on 2016 missing person case

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lawrence County Sheriff is seeking tips from the public in the case of a man missing since 2016.

Sheriff Jimmy Brown posted Monday to his Facebook page with a story from Missing Persons of America detailing the search for Janson Brewer.

The 24-year-old was reported missing along with Daniel Braden on Aug. 19, 2016.

In his social media post, the sheriff said “there isn’t a day that goes by where our department isn’t looking for new leads on this case. Please, if you know something, let us know. This family needs closure. You can confidentially send any tips you may have to us via our Facebook page.”

A shared post from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department added “despite what some may suggest, we follow up on every lead that is sent to us. However, as you all can understand, we can’t broadcast the details on an on-going investigation like this on social media.”

Brewer is a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He has tattoos on both shoulders and both hands, as well as his left forearm.

He was last known to be driving a silver Ford Ranger with a step side bed.

Braden has ties to Panama City Beach, Florida, and areas of eastern Tennessee. He is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and usually has a shaved head.

Neither Brewer nor Braden has had any contact with family or friends since being reported missing.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division 931-762-1608.