Homeland security stresses ‘run, hide, fight’ motto amid school shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky, we spoke with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

The director of communications, Megan Buell, said the department reviews safety plans for every school across the state.

“It’s very important that students learn the run, hide, fight motto,” she said. “It’s very hard to know and to think, ‘Gosh, is this really gonna happen to me?’ But in our society today, it’s important to be prepared.”

Homeland Security also conducts active shooter training across the state for free.

Buell stressed the importance of the run, hide, fight motto in these scenarios.

“Think, run if you can get out of the situation. If you can’t get out of the situation, hide. If you can’t hide and you’re right there in face with the shooter, fight,” she explained to News 2.

