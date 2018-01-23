Family escapes house fire in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A fire damaged a home early Tuesday morning in Greenbrier.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. at a home on Paradise Drive.

Fire officials said the homeowner woke to the smell of smoke and was able to get his family out of the home to safety. No injuries were reported.

Multiple fire departments responded to the home to help fight the blaze.

The fire reportedly began in bonus room before spreading to the attic.

The American Red Cross was called in to help find the family housing.

Fire officials credit smoke alarms for alerting the family to the fire.