Boy, 16, charged in Texas high school shooting

ITALY, Texas (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Texas high school (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy who opened fire inside a Texas high school, wounding a classmate, has been charged as a juvenile with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Ellis County district attorney’s office on Tuesday announced the charges against the teen. Authorities have not released his name.

Authorities say he shot a 15-year-old girl in the cafeteria of Italy High School on Monday morning. They have not said how many times she was shot or indicated a motive.

She’s recovering at a Dallas hospital. Italy is about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Dallas.

The boy is being held at a juvenile detention facility and is scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Ellis County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald says investigators know where he obtained the handgun used in the shooting.

___

10:30 a.m.

Officials say a 15-year-old girl who was shot at a Texas high school is “in good spirits,” but they won’t say what prompted her classmate to open fire in a school cafeteria with dozens of other students nearby.

Superintendent Lee Joffre told reporters Tuesday outside Italy (IT’-lee) High School that he met with the girl at a Dallas hospital and that she’s “sending a message of recovery and strength.” Joffre did not give her condition.

Agents with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched the school for weapons or explosive devices before students arrived Tuesday.

The 16-year-old shooting suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center and Ellis County sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Fitzgerald says a preliminary court hearing is planned for Wednesday. He hasn’t been charged.