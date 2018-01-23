2 men killed in shooting near Burger King in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people died in a shooting near a Burger King restaurant in Antioch.

Metro police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the restaurant on Murfreesboro Pike at the intersection of Una Antioch Pike.

According to police, one victim was found dead inside a car in Burger King’s parking lot while the other died at Vanderbilt University.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released at this time.

This investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe the double fatal shooting was the result of some sort of drug deal.

Metro police are looking for another person of interest who have key information about this shooting. Further details weren’t released.

