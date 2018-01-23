15-year-old shot to death outside home near Brick Church Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 15-year-old boy died Monday night after a shooting not far from Brick Church Pike.

Metro police were called to Brookway Drive in the Bellshire Terrace neighborhood just after 7:10 p.m.

The victim was reportedly outside, near his home, when he was shot. He was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center where he died. His name has not been released.

Metro police told News 2 he investigation continues as to why he was shot and the circumstances around it.

It was a deadly night in Nashville as two men were also shot to death in Antioch within the hour prior to the Bellshire Terrace shooting.

