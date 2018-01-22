Youth summit held at Lipscomb University with Mayor Megan Barry

There are 2 videos inside this story. Click here to see them both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of young people gathered at Lipscomb University for Mayor Megan Barry’s youth summit.

They met with community leaders, advocates, and policymakers to talk about key issues that effect them, from transit to education.

The mayor is working to help tackle issues that are important to young people in Nashville by working with them.

“The goal of the summit is to, I think, inform the next version of the child and youth master plan for the city. And what better way to determine like how to make a plan for developing our young people by like getting their input and hearing from them, what might work, what’s important to them, what’s going to resonate most with them,” explained Abby Whisenant, Youth Action Manager.

Later Monday, Mayor Barry said via Twitter over 300 students were attendance.

“We had talked about real, impactful ways youth can influence their communities and be ambassadors to their schools, friends, and family. Young people: What you say matters, and we will continue to listen,” she added.