Titans’ GM Jon Robinson shares strong bond with new coach Mike Vrabel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When Titans’ General Manager Jon Robinson introduced Mike Vrabel as the new head coach Monday afternoon, he introduced him as the fifth head coach in Titans history.

Technically, he is the 19th head coach hired in franchise history when you count the Houston Oilers.

Robinson has been eyeing Vrabel for some time, speaking high praise for him Monday afternoon.

“Vrabel has a great presence, excellent leadership skills, excellent knowledge of the game. and I am extremely proud to be partnered with him as we, everyone in this organization, works together as a team toward our ultimate goal of bringing a championship to this great city, this great state and our outstanding fan base,” he said.

The two share a bond. They both worked in the New England Patriots’ organization, Vrabel as a player and Robinson as a scout, but when it comes to football, both believe the same values and ideas.

The focus is creating a winning team, and getting there will rely a lot on their relationship now and moving forward.

Vrabel said, “When I sat down, the first question they asked me, I don’t even remember what it was, but I know that I answered it that Jon [Robinson] and I’s relationship is going to set the standard and the tone for the entire organization. That relationship will be built on, obviously, alignment and loyalty and trust and mutual respect.“

He continued, “We’re going to disagree on players, we’re going to disagree on things, and at the end of the day somebody has to make a decision and move on. But I said that that will be the most critical relationship in the building. When we walk out of his office or we walk out of my office, we’re going to walk down the hallway, people are going to look and they’re going to notice what’s going on with Mike and Jon. Are they together? We’re going to lead my staff, his staff and the entire building with that in mind.”

The two also agree that besides winning, developing players is the most important thing to do.

Finding the right players to fit the Titans organization will be a priority and both want to make sure the process is as mistake free as possible.

Vrabel said, “Robinson and I share a lot of alignment and loyalty in finding the right types of players. We talk about the right 53, not the best 53. So when you talk about a vision, we want a big, fast, strong, smart football team that’s disciplined. When you talk about disciplined, not jumping off sides late in the game. When you’re disciplined, you’re able to take advantage of other teams’ mistakes. We won’t make critical mistakes. We’re going to do everything we can not to make critical mistakes. We’re going to try and be as disciplined as a football team as we possibly can.”

Robinson and Vrabel will start their work together right away, traveling to the Senior Bowl in Mobile on Tuesday and staying through the week.