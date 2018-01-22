Tennessee preps for summer food program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials are working to make sure all children in Tennessee receive nutritious meals over the summer.

The State Department of Human Services is looking for help as it organizes the upcoming summer food program.

Food Program Coordinator for the Department of Human Services Joelene Kappeler sat down with Good Morning Nashville to explain how the program works.

If you are interested in becoming a program sponsor or volunteer, request access to the online application by emailing tnsfsp.dhs@tn.gov

Applications are available online until Feb. 1.

The annual deadline for submitting applications for new sponsors is 45 days before the proposed beginning of meal service and no later than May 1.

Click here to learn more.