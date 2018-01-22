Storms roll into Middle Tennessee, Kentucky on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thunder storms roll into Middle Tennessee later Monday, which could complicate travel. Make sure to have your wet weather gear close by.

A system to the west moves across the entire state with a dose of heavy rain, gusty winds and lightning beginning Monday afternoon. Get the latest weather alerts at wkrn.com/alerts.

From late Monday morning to noon., rain and storms pass through the Tennessee River before pushing to the Interstate 65 corridor. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Between 10 a.m and 5 p.m., expect wet weather to slow down traffic from Nashville to Spring Hill, Franklin, Lebanon, Springfield, Murfreesboro and Antioch.

Past 2 p.m., the plateau should have a round of turbulent weather.

Within these storms, wind gusts could exceed 30-40 mph, pour down blinding rainfall, as well as dangerous lightning. At this time, flooding should not be an issue widespread, but ponding is possible on area roads.

Rain wraps up tonight, leading to much better conditions the remainder of the week.

