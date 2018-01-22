Old Hickory fisherman stabbed, robbed after finding 2 men in backyard

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after a homeowner was stabbed by two men he found in his Old Hickory yard early Monday morning.

It began around 3 a.m. outside a home on 32nd Street in Old Hickory.

Metro police told News 2 the homeowner was returning from a fishing trip when he heard a noise in his backyard.

The man went to investigate when two men emerged from near his shed and grabbed him from behind, according to police.

The two men hit the victim over the head, stabbed him a knife, took $500 from his wallet and ran away. The wallet was later found by police behind the shed.

The victim was stabbed in his shoulder and taken to an TriStar Summit Medical Center with serious injuries.

A K-9 officer was brought in to track down the men but was unsuccessful.

The suspects were described by Metro police as a black man wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt and a white man wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt. They were last seen running toward 28th Street

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.