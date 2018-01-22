None injured after Metro school bus crash in Antioch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro Nashville Public Schools bus was involved in a minor crash with another district bus Monday morning in Antioch.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Cane Ridge Road and Mountain High Drive.

Metro police said at least one of the buses had children on board at time of the crash but no one was injured.

A spokesperson for the district said the bus was either headed to Cane Ridge High School or Cane Ridge Elementary.

No additional information was released.