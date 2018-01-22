Most Wanted: Suspect sought after Perry County DUI crash that injured child

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Eighteen-year-old Reese Brooks is wanted on two counts of vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

On October 28, 2017, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said Brooks was driving drunk along Highway 412 near Lewis Road when he slammed his vehicle head-on into another vehicle.

In the other vehicle, seven-year-old Ava Sanders, and her mother Cora suffered serious injuries. They were both taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

At least two people in Brooks’ car were also injured.

“The fact that he was drinking underage, he was DUI, he caused serious injuries to other individuals and friends of his that were in the vehicle, his actions make us worry about the community at large,” Deputy Matt Votaw with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office said.

Brooks is believed to be in hiding, Deputy Votaw said. Anyone helping the 18-year-old to evade arrest could be charged with a felony.

While investigators said they have had a few “run ins” with Brooks in the past, his criminal history is not extensive.

“Nothing major. This is the biggest thing he’s been involved in,” Deputy Votaw said.

Anyone with information on Brooks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 931-589-8803 or dispatch at 931-589-3911. Tips can be anonymous.