Metro Councilman sworn as new judge at General Sessions Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Councilman Nick Leonardo is now Judge Leonardo, presiding over Davidson County’s Division 3 General Sessions Court.

He was sworn in Monday by Mayor Megan Barry during a ceremony at the Birch Building.

Leonardo was appointed to fill an empty seat on the bench by Metro Council, and has already been on the job for three weeks.

He replaces Judge Angelita Blackshear Dalton, who was recently appointed to take over for Judge Randal Wyatt, who retired.

Leonardo previously served 16 months as District 1 councilman. He’s a Nashville native and Father Ryan graduate.

He will have to run for election in May to retain his seat on the bench.