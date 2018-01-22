Metro Animal Control lowers adoption fees as shelter reaches capacity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control is lowering its adoption fees as the shelter is at capacity.

Until Sunday, adoption fees for all dogs will be $25.

Currently there are more than 100 animals at the shelter in need of forever homes.

All animals adopted through Metro Animal Care and Control are spay or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

Metro Animal Control is opened seven days a week for adoptions from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter is opened until 6 p.m. each Thursday.

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place.

Click here for more information.