Massive 2-alarm fire breaks out at Bellevue apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Bellevue apartment complex went up in flames in what officials have deemed a two-alarm fire Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the Creekwood Apartments on Highway 70 South at 6:35 p.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and massive flames were visible.

PHOTOS: 2-alarm fire at Bellevue apartment complex

The fire appeared to be spreading, and some residents watched as they lost everything they own.

Crews were still battling the flames nearly two hours later as more and more units appeared to be affected.

The extent of the damage and how many units were destroyed wasn’t immediately known.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, no one was injured.

