Impact statements continue in Larry Nassar sentencing

Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Day five of Larry Nassar’s sentencing hearing is began again Monday morning.

At least 40 more women and girls are expected to make victim impact statements about the sexual abuse they suffered by the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor.

By the time Ingham County Circuit Court Judge Rosemarie Aquilina hands down Nassar’s sentence, the court would have heard from more than 120 women.

That number could change, however as more and more women have been feeling empowered to come forward after hearing statements last week.

Before the hearing begins Monday, let’s take a look at what has been said so far and who else victims say is to blame for their suffering.

“He molested me with my mom in the room,” Rebecca Mark said.

It was an emotional week of testimony, as one by one, women, parents and coaches faced Larry Nassar for his sentencing hearings.

“This whole situation, that resulted in your sexually abusive actions against me has been mentally, emotionally, and physically exhausting,” Stephanie Robinson said.

Each of them went into detail about how the sexual abuse has affected their daily lives.

“I had to resign from my job, as I fell deeper into depression and no longer wanted to live,” Danielle Moore said. “I was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and still suffer from nightmares.”

And as the week went on, their messages became clearer.

“Larry, I hope you, Lou Anna Simon, Kathie Klages, John Geddert and all of USAG are scared because you’ve pissed off the wrong army of women,” Lindsey Lemke said.

Many of them, using the platform to call on institutions including MSU, USA Gymnastics and Twistars for allowing the abuse to go on for as long as it did.

“I told Michigan State University back in 1997,” Larissa Boyce said. “Instead of being protected, I was humiliated, I was in trouble, and brainwashed into believing that I was the problem.”

“Now is not the time for false reassurances,” Olympic gymnast Ali Raisman said. “We need an independent investigation of exactly what happened, what went wrong and how it can be avoided for the future.”

Their voices streaming live for the whole world to see, catching the attention of even more lawmakers in our state, including Senator Curtis Hertel Jr., D-Meridian Twp.

“I think it’s time that we change our culture at Michigan State University,” he said.

Hertel, along with a group of more lawmakers are joining in on the calls for MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign.

“For her to say that, ya know, I’m leading this university the best I can, you’re not,” Lemke said.

Sunday night, Lemke, who is an MSU student and victim of Nassar, spoke out again after a weekend of new developments surrounding the Nassar case.

Lemke said there’s only one thing that needs to happen in order for victims like her, to heal.

“Step down and put somebody in the position that ya know, we can learn to trust again and clean house of all the board of trustees and put people in there that we know can do the job properly, cuz she’s not doing her job properly,” she said.

“It’s terrible to say, but they’re going to put somebody in that position eventually, ‘cuz I don’t think she would last and we’re not going to be able to trust that person right away because of what she’s done. I mean she’s ruined so many more people than just herself and we notice.”