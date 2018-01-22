iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive to help children in crisis

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a mission to help the youngest in our community!

News 2 is partnering with i106.7 for the 2nd annual iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive to collect new teddy bears for first responders and the Nashville Children’s Alliance. These stuffed animals will help firefighters and police comfort children in crisis. The drive runs from Monday, January 22nd through Friday, February 9th. You can drop off new teddy bears at the following locations:

WKRN News 2

441 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37210

i106.7

504 Rosedale Avenue, Nashville , TN 37211

Loveless Cafe

8400 TN-100 Nashville, TN 37221

*Donate a new teddy bear and receive a free mini pie.

NashCo. Furniture

401 Harding Industrial Dr Nashville, TN 37211

*Donate a new teddy bear and receive a memory foam pillow.

Bongo East

107 S 11th Street Nashville, TN 37206

*Donate a new teddy bear at Bongo East and receive one FREE signature drink.

Fido

1812 21st Ave S Nashville, TN 37212

*Donate a new teddy bear at Fido and receive one FREE signature drink.

Bongo Java

2007 Belmont Blvd. Nashville, TN 37212

*Donate a new teddy bear at Bongo Java and receive one FREE signature drink.

The Loan Bus

750 Old Hickory Blvd, Ste. 262 Brentwood, TN 37027

The UPS Store – Mt. Juliet

401 S Mt Juliet Rd Ste 235, Mt Juliet, TN 37122

Last year’s iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive collected 750 bears for first responders and the Nashville Children’s Alliance. Help us make this year’s event even more successful, and help a child in need!