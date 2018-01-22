Good Samaritans call 911, follow accused carjacker until police arrive

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – An accused carjacker was arrested in Mt. Juliet after a couple of good Samaritans saw the crime go down and followed the suspect while on the phone with 911.

Timothy Key has since been charged with aggravated assault and carjacking. Police said he is an ex-con with a long criminal history.

Most recently, Key is accused of punching a 19-year-old in the face and taking his car around midnight Saturday at the Thornton’s convenience store on Highway 109.

The victim called 911, saying, “I’m watching him take off right now – leaving the gas station. I was just leaving work. He asked for a ride [and] I agreed. He punched me in the face, and told me to get out. I did what he said. I was afraid he might be armed.”

With the alleged carjacker reportedly speeding down Interstate 40 west in the gold Honda Accord, a Good Samaritan and his wife got behind Key.

The husband and wife told 911 dispatchers they witnessed the incident and were following him.

“We just witnessed a guy at Thornton’s – he hijacked a guy in a car, pushed a guy out of the car. This guy’s flying. We’re doing 90. He has to be doing 120,” the Good Samaritan said.

The chase lasted about 10 minutes before ending in the Providence section of Mt. Juliet.

“We do appreciate any help that we get from the community, but still, we want people to understand there is a level of danger to assisting, but if they are doing so in a safe manner, then yes, we do appreciate any help we can get,” Sgt. PJ Hardy said.

Key is currently jailed on a $10,000 bond for carjacking and aggravated assault. He has a previous criminal history that includes drug charges, burglaries and stalking.