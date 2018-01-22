Father sues both Tad Cummins, Maury County school board

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The father of Elizabeth Thomas filed a lawsuit against both her accused kidnapper, Tad Cummins, and the Maury County Board of Education.

Anthony Thomas claims a Maury County public school failed its obligation to protect students from a predator.

The lawsuit goes on to say the school “allowed conditions to exist which enabled a teacher to develop a controlling, manipulative relationship with a vulnerable and impressionable fifteen-year-old student.”

“After the school finally suspended the teacher, he convinced his student to become his de facto wife and join him on a 39-day cross-country journey before being apprehended,” the filing continues.

TIMELINE: Search for Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins

Thomas claims the school violated it’s educational amendments as well as violated his daughter’s constitutional rights.

The father is suing for damages, asking the amount be determined by by a jury.

The lawsuit comes as Cummins, a former teacher at Culleoka Unit School, awaits his upcoming trial, which is set for this April.

Cummins faces a federal charge of taking a minor across state lines for sex, as well as state charges of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

Click here for more on the AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas.